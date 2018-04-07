Veteran's Stolen Car Found In Abandoned Barn Near Sand Springs

A veteran’s stolen car has been found and returned.

Floyd Seylor, a Vietnam veteran, had planned on passing down his 1962 Corvette to his daughter.

While a garage was being built to house the classic car, it was put into a storage unit. Someone cut the lock and stole the car and other memorabilia.

The Corvette has been found in an abandoned barn in Sand Springs.

Investigators say that a person who saw the story about the stolen car on News on 6 checked the barn after an acquaintance had asked her to store something in her old barn.

The car has been returned to its owner, but the stolen memorabilia is still missing.