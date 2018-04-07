Veteran's Stolen Car Found In Abandoned Barn Near Sand Springs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Veteran's Stolen Car Found In Abandoned Barn Near Sand Springs

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A veteran’s stolen car has been found and returned.

Floyd Seylor, a Vietnam veteran, had planned on passing down his 1962 Corvette to his daughter.

While a garage was being built to house the classic car, it was put into a storage unit.  Someone cut the lock and stole the car and other memorabilia.

4/4/2018 Related Story:  Classic 'Vette, Family Mementos Stolen From Veteran's Storage Unit

The Corvette has been found in an abandoned barn in Sand Springs.

Investigators say that a person who saw the story about the stolen car on News on 6 checked the barn after an acquaintance had asked her to store something in her old barn.

The car has been returned to its owner, but the stolen memorabilia is still missing.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
