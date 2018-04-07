Golden Hurricane Spring Game Results In Good Vibes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Golden Hurricane Spring Game Results In Good Vibes

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Golden Hurricane wrapped up a very cold spring game Saturday morning.

The Golden Hurricane entered this spring with plenty of questions on both sides of the ball. They leave spring with some of those questions answered, some still remaining, but overall, Philip Montgomery pleased with his team's progress.

"I thought our energy level was good, and we saw some good things," said Montgomery. 

On a day cold enough that Montgomery called it the "winter classic," TU showed flashes of the "explosive plays" Montgomery had hoped to see.

Early on, Seth Boomer hit Sam Crawford for a 33-yard touchdown pass, the longest scoring play of the game.

"I thought we made some plays at the receiver spot, made a couple throws, quarterback-wise, that I liked," Montgomery said. 

Boomer finished with 102 yards on 7 completions. Luke Skipper started and went 9 of 15 for 88 yards and one score.

"Becoming more mature. I feel like I've grown up a lot. Helps with my reads and everything," Skipper said. 

Shamari Brooks was the star of the day, rushing for 96 yards on just 10 carries as he sets up for a highly anticipated sophomore year.

"Coach Bloesch and the O-Line, they do a good job every day working hard, making runs easier for guys like me and Corey, so I feel like that was pretty much the anchor of today," Brooks said.

All in all, a positive day according to the Golden Hurricane, as 2018 prep continues.

