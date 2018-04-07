State Senator Responds To OEA Demands - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Senator Responds To OEA Demands

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

It's been a historic week with teachers across the state walking out of the classroom and marching to the State Capitol to fight for education funding.

But even though lawmakers have passed two bills to fund Oklahoma schools, the OEA said it's not enough.

The Senate passed an Amazon third-party tax and a bill that basically expands tribal gambling on Friday.

OEA President Alicia Priest is now saying for the walkout to end the governor must veto the repeal of a hotel/motel tax and pass capital gains.

She said it's time for lawmakers to act.

"If people from your own hometowns are marching on main street, are coming to the Capitol, are setting up weekend appointments with you, are coming relentlessly asking for something and you're not representing them, who are you representing," said Priest.  

However, Senate Majority Leader Greg Treat said he doesn't understand their demands.

"They wanted the Amazon they wanted ball and dice what did you see on our floor, you saw Amazon and ball and dice. I'm not sure what their next set of demands will be," said Treat. 

Teachers are pledging to return to the Capitol on Monday.

The state could lose federal funding if students aren't back in the classroom for scheduled exams next week.

