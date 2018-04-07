Fire At Trump Tower Leaves 1 Civilian Dead, 4 Firefighters With - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire At Trump Tower Leaves 1 Civilian Dead, 4 Firefighters With Minor Injuries

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

New York City firefigthers on Saturday are battling a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the fire department tweeted. The FDNY said at 7 p.m. that it was a four-alarm fire. The cause is unknown. 

The NYPD said a 51-year-old man from the 50th floor died at a local hospital.

Four firefigthers suffered minor injuries, including two with burns. Over 44 units and about 190 firefighters responded.  

Fire commissioner Dan Nigro said units went up with the Secret Service to check President Trump's residence. Some smoke reached some of floors above the fire, he said, but it was unclear if it had reached Mr. Trump's residence. There were no members of first family in residence.

President Trump tweeted at 6:43 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished, although Nigro said it wasn't under control due to the smoke conditions on the upper floors. 

Mr. Trump's son Eric, who lives in the nearby Trump Parc building, tweeted that the fire had been extinguished. He also thanked the fire department.

Trump Tower, which opened in 1983, is located on 5th Ave. and 57th St. in New York City. Before moving to the White House, Mr. Trump, the first lady and Barron Trump lived in the triplex penthouse apartment, which occupies sections of floors 66-68, according to Forbes. 

There was a fire at Trump Tower in January Two people suffered minor injuries in that fire, CBS New York reports. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

