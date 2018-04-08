Rogers County Car Thief Arrested

A man is in jail after stealing another man’s truck and everything inside it.

Rogers County deputies say Colten Hensley-Robertson stole a 2014 Chevrolet pickup from a Hampton Inn in Catoosa.

He then drove it to a McDonald’s in Claremore.

Deputies say he used a stolen credit card to buy food and took a bag full of electronics.

Robertson was arrested Saturday after a brief chase with deputies.

He is in jail on a number of charges.