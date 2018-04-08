Lawmakers, Attorneys Plan Meeting To Resolve Education Funding I - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lawmakers, Attorneys Plan Meeting To Resolve Education Funding Issues

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

More than 100 female attorneys from Oklahoma plan to meet with legislators Monday to help come up with a resolution to the education funding problem.

Those with Girl Attorney LLC have set up appointments with lawmakers to present different proposals that they hope could end the walkout and fund Oklahoma schools.

The group will meet at the Oklahoma Bar Association in OKC before heading to the capitol at 10 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.