OKC High School Offers Teachers Place To Sleep

Oklahoma City Public Schools says it will open the field house at Capitol Hill High School to any teacher traveling to the state Capitol Monday.

The facility will be open to 400 educators, should the walkout continue.

OKCPS will open the Capitol Hill HS Fieldhouse to up to 400 educators Monday night should the teacher walkout continue. If you’re an educator that lives more than 60 miles from OKC & would like a place to rest & recharge at no charge, please register here: https://t.co/jNulm8Dttf pic.twitter.com/ezRwYLYj19 — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) April 8, 2018

They say teachers would sleep on the gym floor, free of charge.

To register, visit the district's website.