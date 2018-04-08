Businesses Across State Show Support For Teachers

People across Oklahoma are showing their support for teachers.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

On Sunday, employees of Maples, Nix & Diesselhorst in Edmond bought nearly 200 gas cards to pass out to teachers traveling back and forth to the Capitol.

"Sometimes they only drive three miles when they go to work to their school but now they are driving all the way downtown every day standing in the heat, standing in the cold, whatever it is to support our kids,” said Barb Robertson with Maples, Nix & Diesselhorst

Robertson said they only have 56 cards left and so far all of the teachers have been grateful.

Tulsa businesses are supporting teachers as well.

On Facebook, Tulsa's McNellie's made a post saying they support Oklahoma teachers and public education.

They said teachers can show their badge at any McNellie's establishment Monday to get 50 percent off their meal.

Some of those restaurants include El Guapo's, Dilly Diner, Elgin Park and The Tavern.