Frontier Airlines Expands Flight Destinations For Tulsa Flyers

Northeast Oklahoma residents now have an easier way to get out of town. Frontier Airlines is now offering direct flights to Orlando and San Diego from Tulsa International Airport.

According to TIA, Orlando is the sixth most popular destination for Tulsa travelers. Almost 200 travel there every day.

"It's a great opportunity for people who probably wouldn't have considered it in the past because their fairs are affordable they go to great locations it makes travel easy," said Alexis Higgins, Marketing Director at TIA.

San Diego is the 14th most popular destination for travelers from Green Country.

Both flights will operate three days a week, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

3/16/2018 Related Story: Frontier Airlines Now Offers Flights From Tulsa To Denver