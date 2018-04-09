Classes Resume Tuesday At Bristow Public Schools

While many school districts across northeast Oklahoma will not be holding classes on Monday, one Creek County district says it plans to resume classes on Tuesday, April 10th.

According to its Facebook page, Bristow Public Schools students will be in class and make up a lost day on Friday, April 13th. Students were originally out on Friday, but will now be in class.

In addition, state Representative Kyle Hilbert plans to address Bristow teachers and community members about the walkout, Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Freeland Center.