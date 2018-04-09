Audi, Mercedes Drivers Seen Stealing Owasso Trash Cans, Police Say

Police are needing the public's help to identify the people they say stole several trash containers from outside an Owasso business.

Christian Brothers Automotive gives out free water and provides trash cans for those that walk near their business in the 9500 block of North Garnett.

Police released several surveillance videos on their Facebook page, showing a woman getting out of her Audi A6 wagon on Monday, April 2nd, and taking a container.

In their post, police said the same thing happened on March 31st. This time, a man in a Mercedes-Benz ML350 SUV took two containers.

If you know who these people are, Owasso Police asked that you call 918-272-COPS.