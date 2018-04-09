Facebook To Notify Users On Data Misuse

Facebook will begin notifying you Monday if your information was compromised in a recent data breach.

Facebook users will log onto the social media platform and see a notification at the top of their News Feed about protecting their information. And if they are one of 87 million users whose data was compromised in the Cambridge Analytica breach, the majority of whom are in the United States, they will be notified.

Also, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be meeting with some lawmakers on Capitol Hill Monday, ahead of his testimony in the Senate and House on Tuesday and Wednesday

Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on April 10, and the next day, he'll testify at the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The hearings will focus on the use of and protection of Facebook user data.

The social media giant has been trying to contain the damage from a privacy scandal over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on about 87 million Facebook users to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.