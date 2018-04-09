Jenks Teachers Expect Another Huge Turnout At State Capitol

Teachers at Jenks Public Schools announced Monday what it will take for its teachers to end the walkout and return to class.

The Jenks Classroom Teachers Association says it is calling for $25 million be appropriated for education funding.

The head of the Jenks Classroom Teachers Association talked with News On 6 before leaving for OKC.

VIDEO: Jenks teachers have announced what it’ll take for them to end their walkout and return to class. @NewsOn6 #oklaedwalkout #SchoolShutdown pic.twitter.com/L7lorS2tmp — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) April 9, 2018

They say if state lawmakers meet their ask, Jenks teachers will return to class. Until then, they will continue to send huge groups to Oklahoma City

The JCTA says more than 700 teachers, parents and students headed to the state capitol Monday.