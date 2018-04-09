OEA: State Lawmakers Need To Do More To End Teacher Walkout - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OEA: State Lawmakers Need To Do More To End Teacher Walkout

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It is now week two of a statewide school shutdown with hundreds of teachers making plans to be back at the state capitol this week. 

The Oklahoma Education Association says two things need to happen for the shutdown to end.  They want the Governor to veto the repeal of a $5 hotel-motel tax - in other words keep it in place.  and they want the state House to pass the Capital Gains bill.

Complete Coverage:  School Shutdown

It's called Senate Bill 1086 and it would eliminate the tax deduction on things like sale of property in Oklahoma, sale of stock in an Oklahoma company, or sale of assets of an Oklahoma company.  It would bring in an estimated $100 million for education.

"I'm encouraging the teachers to continue their walk because it's not just about teachers, it's about everyone in this game," said Democratic State Senator Anastasia Pittman of Oklahoma County.

On Friday,  Republican state Senator Greg Treat of Oklahoma County says his frustration was obvious, adding, they passed "ball and dice" and online sales tax bills like the OEA wanted and that he wasn't sure what their next demand will be.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.