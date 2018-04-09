Five People Connected To String Of Tulsa Burglaries Arrested, Police Say

Police have five people in custody and they believe they are tied to a string of Tulsa burglaries stretching back to 2017.

Officers say they have been following one person in particular who could be the mastermind behind at least 18 burglaries, the latest was at a Walgreens at 4th and Sheridan

Police say they caught up with two people inside the Walgreens after they allegedly used a crowbar to pry open the doors.

They say the pair ran off, but were later found by K9 officers and arrested.

Investigators say members of this group have allegedly hit not only Walgreens stores, but Dollar General and Family Dollar stores as well as several hardware stores.

They say the crimes date back to the fall of 2017.

Police say they recovered a crowbar which one of the suspects threw away while he was running from officers.

Names of the five people have not been released.