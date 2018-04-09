State School Superintendent Extends Oklahoma Testing Period

State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister has announced on Monday an extension of the Oklahoma School Testing Program schedule.

Testing was scheduled to begin on April 2 but has been delayed by a statewide teacher walkout. Because several school districts in the state have announced additional closures for a second week, Hofmeister extended the testing period.

The federally mandated assessments have been adjusted one week from the original deadline.

