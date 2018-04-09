State School Superintendent Extends Oklahoma Testing Period - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State School Superintendent Extends Oklahoma Testing Period

OKLAHOMA CITY -

State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister has announced on Monday an extension of the Oklahoma School Testing Program schedule.

Testing was scheduled to begin on April 2 but has been delayed by a statewide teacher walkout. Because several school districts in the state have announced additional closures for a second week, Hofmeister extended the testing period.

Complete Coverage:  School Shutdown

The federally mandated assessments have been adjusted one week from the original deadline. 

Click here for information on how this extension impacts specific required tests.

