Grilled Gem Lettuce With Buttermilk Dressing & Parmesan

Ingredients:

8 small heads Little Gem lettuce or small heads romaine

4 medium radishes, thinly sliced

½ c freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

3 Tbsp fat-free buttermilk

3 Tbsp reduced-calorie mayonnaise

3 Tbsp plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 medium scallion, chopped

1 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 medium garlic clove, very finely chopped

½ tsp kosher salt, or to taste

1/8 tsp black pepper, or to taste

Directions:

?1. In a small bowl or in the bowl of a min-food processor, combine buttermilk, mayonnaise, and yogurt. Add scallion, parsley lemon juice, mustard, and garlic; stir or pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

2. Remove any wilted or torn outer leaves from lettuce. Using a chef’s knife, halve each head of lettuce lengthwise; rinse heads well under cold running water, taking extra care to flush water between leaves to remove any soil. Place lettuce, cut side down on a clean kitchen towel; pay as dry as possible. (If there’s any water remaining, the lettuce steams instead of charring on the grill.)

3. Heat a grill pan over high heat until very hot. Add halved lettuce, cut side down; grill until charred and lettuce wilts slightly, about 90 seconds.

4. Place two lettuce halves on each plate; spoon 1 ½ Tbsp dressing onto each plate. Scatter 1/8 of radishes over each salad, top with 1 Tbsp cheese, and season with black pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.