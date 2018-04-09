Grilled Gem Lettuce With Buttermilk Dressing & Parmesan - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Grilled Gem Lettuce With Buttermilk Dressing & Parmesan

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 8 small heads Little Gem lettuce or small heads romaine
  • 4 medium radishes, thinly sliced
  • ½ c freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 3 Tbsp fat-free buttermilk
  • 3 Tbsp reduced-calorie mayonnaise
  • 3 Tbsp plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 medium scallion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 medium garlic clove, very finely chopped
  • ½ tsp kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper, or to taste

Directions: 

?1. In a small bowl or in the bowl of a min-food processor, combine buttermilk, mayonnaise, and yogurt. Add scallion, parsley lemon juice, mustard, and garlic; stir or pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

2. Remove any wilted or torn outer leaves from lettuce. Using a chef’s knife, halve each head of lettuce lengthwise; rinse heads well under cold running water, taking extra care to flush water between leaves to remove any soil. Place lettuce, cut side down on a clean kitchen towel; pay as dry as possible. (If there’s any water remaining, the lettuce steams instead of charring on the grill.)

3. Heat a grill pan over high heat until very hot. Add halved lettuce, cut side down; grill until charred and lettuce wilts slightly, about 90 seconds.

4. Place two lettuce halves on each plate; spoon 1 ½ Tbsp dressing onto each plate. Scatter 1/8 of radishes over each salad, top with 1 Tbsp cheese, and season with black pepper, if desired. Serve immediately.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
