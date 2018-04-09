Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed In Delaware County Standoff

One man is dead after a standoff with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Delaware County Sheriff's Office southwest of Kansas, Oklahoma. Authorities say the man barricaded himself in an Oaks home with a hostage after running from troopers and deputies.

The incident started around 10 a.m. Monday, April 9, when law enforcement tried to stop two burglary suspects in a stolen vehicle, according to Trooper Colby Overstreet. The suspects crashed near EW 575 Road and Highway 412A, he said.

Troopers say one of the suspects ran off and the second took shelter in a home and took the homeowner hostage.

A relative of the suspect came to the house trying to communicate with the man, and OHP says a police negotiator also tried to resolve the situation peacefully.

Shots were fired inside and outside the home during the standoff, and the man reportedly told authorities he would not be taken alive. When negotiations broke down, a tactical team made entry into the home and freed the hostage, Overstreet said.

Troopers said the burglary suspect, who has not been identified, was fatally shot around 2 p.m.

The second suspect was captured thanks to a citizen tip, according to OHP. The hostage was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for unspecified injuries.

Neighbor Anita Whorton said she raced home from work to make sure her son, who was home alone, was okay.

"It's so close to home, that's the part about it. Again, it's a small community. We are all pretty close in this community. Everybody knows everybody, so we don't expect these kids of things to happen to us," Whorton said.

No names have been released at this time.