FBI Raids Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen's Office

Michael Cohen. [Associated Press] Michael Cohen. [Associated Press]

The F.B.I. raided Trump attorney Michael Cohen's office and seized material material related to, among other things, his payments to porn actress Stephanie Clifford, CBS News' Pat Milton confirms.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed that law enforcement agents conducted searches Monday at his New York office and the New York residence of President Trump's long time attorney, seizing documents and other material. A court warrant authorizing the raid was obtained. It is unclear what investigation the raid stems from.   

The New York Times reported the raid of Cohen's office Monday. 

The Times reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant after the special counsel in the Russia probe, Robert Mueller, sent a referral. The Times said that the search "does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller's investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave" to New York prosecutors.

Cohen has admitted paying Clifford -- whose stage name is Stormy Daniels -- $130,000 after she said she had an affair with President Trump over a decade ago. The Times also reported that Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said that Cohen has cooperated with authorities and turned over documents to congressional investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 

The F.B.I. also took Cohen's emails, tax documents and business records from his office, The Times reported, citing a person familiar with the search.

    Olympians who were abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar are supporting legislation that would make California the first state to require doctors to tell their patients if they are on probation.More >>
    Sixteen states with Democratic attorneys general are pushing back against a Texas lawsuit to invalidate former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.More >>
    New national security adviser John Bolton takes the helm at a time of tumult on President Donald Trump's national security team.More >>
