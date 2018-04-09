Bristow Returning To School Tuesday

Bristow teachers and students will return to school tomorrow.

They held a public forum Monday morning with Representative Kyle Hilbert taking questions from teachers and community members.

Teachers say they want to continue the fight.

“Our students need us and we want to be there for them. That’s why we’re in this profession,” said Edison Elementary teacher Kim Shockley. “But we would like to be here again to show our support so it’s not everyone else fighting the fight for us.”

Bristow is on a four day school schedule. The district says they will make up a day lost in the shutdown this Friday.