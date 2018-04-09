Investigative Audits Of Tar Creek Cleanup Released

The findings of two audits into the Tar Creek Superfund site have been released.

State Auditor Gary Jones called for the release, accusing the attorney general’s office of covering up corruption at the site by refusing to release the document.

2/26/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma Judge Says Tar Creek Audit Lawsuit Can Proceed

Jones also wants a new audit of 2011 action at the site because cleanup ended up costing more than five times the estimate.

Attorney General Mike Hunter says his office reviewed the bids and found no criminal wrongdoing.