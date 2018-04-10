Former Tulsa Postal Worker Sentenced For Stealing Drugs

A former U.S. Postal Service employee is sentenced to four years probation for stealing drugs from the mail.

Derek Miller pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney Office says Miller would take packages off the line from the Tulsa processing facility and take them to Laura Campbell's office where they took drugs out of the mail.

Laura Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced in May.