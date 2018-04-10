Two Injured In Washington County Rollover Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Injured In Washington County Rollover Crash

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in which two Bartlesville residents were injured Monday evening in a rollover crash on Highway 75.

Troopers said the 9:54 p.m. crash happened about 3 miles south of Bartlesville, and was caused by an unsafe lane change.

The OHP report states two SUVs were northbound on Highway 75, when a 2007 Toyota 4 Runner, driven by Justin Nauer of Bartlesville, drove into the path of a 2008 Lexus SUV.  

Troopers said that caused the Lexus driver to go off the road, rolling over several times.  The driver, 26-year-old Robert Lay and a passenger, 26-year-old Elizabeth Lay were first taken to a Bartlesville hospital then flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital.  

The OHP says Robert Lay, who was found 60 feet from his SUV was critical with head and internal injuries.  Elizabeth Lay, who was found underneath the SUV, was stable with neck and internal injuries.

Troopers said Justin Nauer was not injured.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.