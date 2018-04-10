Two Injured In Washington County Rollover Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in which two Bartlesville residents were injured Monday evening in a rollover crash on Highway 75.

Troopers said the 9:54 p.m. crash happened about 3 miles south of Bartlesville, and was caused by an unsafe lane change.

The OHP report states two SUVs were northbound on Highway 75, when a 2007 Toyota 4 Runner, driven by Justin Nauer of Bartlesville, drove into the path of a 2008 Lexus SUV.

Troopers said that caused the Lexus driver to go off the road, rolling over several times. The driver, 26-year-old Robert Lay and a passenger, 26-year-old Elizabeth Lay were first taken to a Bartlesville hospital then flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital.

The OHP says Robert Lay, who was found 60 feet from his SUV was critical with head and internal injuries. Elizabeth Lay, who was found underneath the SUV, was stable with neck and internal injuries.

Troopers said Justin Nauer was not injured.