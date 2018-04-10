Community Food Bank Holding Tuesday All Day Food Drive - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Community Food Bank Holding Tuesday All Day Food Drive

TULSA, Oklahoma -

As the teacher walkout continues, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma needs the public's help to make sure no kids go hungry.

They are holding a food drive Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their location at 1304 North Kenosha.  

All non-perishable donations are welcome.

The Food Bank says there is a real need for things like peanut butter, canned meat and fruit, juice boxes, rice, pasta and cereal.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
