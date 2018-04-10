Community Food Bank Holding Tuesday All Day Food Drive

As the teacher walkout continues, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma needs the public's help to make sure no kids go hungry.

They are holding a food drive Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their location at 1304 North Kenosha.

All non-perishable donations are welcome.

The Food Bank says there is a real need for things like peanut butter, canned meat and fruit, juice boxes, rice, pasta and cereal.