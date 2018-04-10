Gubernatorial Candidates React To State Teacher Walkout, Education Funding Bills

News On 6 has gotten reaction from some of the state's gubernatorial candidates about the walkout.

During a forum, Republican candidates Todd Lamb, Kevin Stitt and Gary Richardson all said they would not have signed the teacher pay raise bill.

The three said they either opposed the tax increases in it or that reforms were needed instead. State Auditor Gary Jones said he would have signed the bill. And Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett just said his administration would not have been in this situation.

Democratic candidates Drew Edmondson and Connie Johnson haven't weighed in on the pay raises, but in the past have stated their support for the teacher walkout.