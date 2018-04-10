BA High School Juniors To Spend Tuesday Taking SAT Tests

For the first time in over a week, juniors at Broken Arrow High School will go back in class Tuesday. Those students will be taking their SAT tests.

District leaders say despite the walkout, all juniors are still required to be in school for SAT testing.

Good luck to ALL of our juniors who are taking the SAT today at no cost! #oklaed pic.twitter.com/r7kofjk4lo — BA Public Schools (@BASchools) April 10, 2018

Testing is expected to last until around 1 p.m., then buses will run again to take students home.

Due to the walkout, Broken Arrow School leaders say some of its 12-month employees will proctor the exam. The district says these employees have received College Board training and are qualified to give the test.

For Tulsa high school students, SAT testing for 11th graders is also going on Tuesday. The district says students should check-in at their high school. 11th grader who are enrolled at Tulsa Learning Academy will test at the TPS Education Service Center on South New Haven.

