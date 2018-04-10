Teachers Walking From Tulsa To State Capitol Arrive Tuesday

We continue to follow a group of Tulsa teachers who are walking all the way from Tulsa to the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.

The group has completed nearly 95 miles of their 110 mile journey.

Tuesday, they walk from Jones High School to the state Capitol on the final leg of their seven day walk. Once they arrive at the state Capitol they plan to speak with lawmakers about funding for education.

"We wanted to show how important this is to us so what better way than to march 110 miles across Oklahoma," said Aaron Baker.

The group has been walking more than 15 miles a day for the past six days. They've battled extreme weather conditions along the way, but say their spirits are still high and they appreciate the communities who have hosted them along the way.