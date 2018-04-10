Tulsa PAC Director Stars In Theatre Tulsa's Production 'The Producers'

Tuesday, Democratic Representative Scott Inman attempted to bring a bill ending capital gains, but it failed in the House 26-56.More >>
Tuesday, Democratic Representative Scott Inman attempted to bring a bill ending capital gains, but it failed in the House 26-56.More >>
Police arrested one man and are looking for a second individual in connection with Tulsa's 10th homicide of 2018 on Saturday, April 7th.More >>
Police arrested one man and are looking for a second individual in connection with Tulsa's 10th homicide of 2018 on Saturday, April 7th.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!