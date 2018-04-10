Tulsa PAC Director Stars In Theatre Tulsa's Production 'The Producers'

Theatre Tulsa's final "Broadway Series" production of its 95th season will be "The Producers."

Tuesday morning on 6 In The Morning, the director of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Mark Frie stopped by to talk about the production. Frie switched hats to star in the show. He plays the role of Max Bialystock, the role made famous on Broadway by Nathan Lane.

"The Producers" runs April 13th-15th and April 19th-21st at the John H. Williams Theatre in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center at 110 East 1st Street.