One Arrested In Tulsa's 10th Homicide, 2nd Suspect Still Sought

Police arrested one man and are looking for a second in connection with Tulsa's 10th homicide of 2018 on Saturday, April 7th.

Investigators booked 27-year-old Lloyd Clemons into the Tulsa County jail Sunday on complaints including first-degree murder and robbery and are still looking for 36-year-old Dameon Leathers.

Sgt. Dave Walker says during their investigation, they learned both men may have hatched a plan to rob 50-year-old Howard Thompson. Thompson's body was found in the driveway of a home in the 5400 block of North Hartford.

Sgt. Walker says Thompson was known to carry large amounts of cash.

Sgt. Walker says Dameon Leathers is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.