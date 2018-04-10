One Arrested In Tulsa's 10th Homicide, 2nd Suspect Still Sought - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Arrested In Tulsa's 10th Homicide, 2nd Suspect Still Sought

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested one man and are looking for a second in connection with Tulsa's 10th homicide of 2018 on Saturday, April 7th.

Investigators booked 27-year-old Lloyd Clemons into the Tulsa County jail Sunday on complaints including first-degree murder and robbery and are still looking for 36-year-old Dameon Leathers.

Sgt. Dave Walker says during their investigation, they learned both men may have hatched a plan to rob 50-year-old Howard Thompson.  Thompson's body was found in the driveway of a home in the 5400 block of North Hartford.

Sgt. Walker says Thompson was known to carry large amounts of cash.  

4/8/2018 Related Story: TPD Identifies City's 10th Homicide Victim

Sgt. Walker says Dameon Leathers is considered armed and dangerous.  If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

