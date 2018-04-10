House Votes Down Capital Gains Tax During Teacher Walkout

The teacher walkout is not showing any signs of slowing down as teachers across the state gear up for Day 7.

Drawing the largest crowd yet, 50,000 teachers and supporters filled the Capitol grounds Monday.

Troopers said the crowd is drastically smaller Tuesday.

Despite the reduced numbers, Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest say the momentum is increasing. She's encouraging teachers to keep it going until they reach their goal.

So far, the Legislature has approved $456 million for increased pay for certified teachers, support professionals and student education.

Priest said they're moving in the right direction, close to OEA's original request of $506 million.

One thing the OEA has been advocating for is eliminating the capital gains exemption, raising nearly $120 million per year for the state.

The capital gains tax is the tax you pay on the profit of the sale of property or investment.

That was originally in the agreement but was removed in the final deal because Republicans would only agree to an increase in the gross production tax only if capital gains was removed.

Tuesday, Democratic Representative Scott Inman attempted to bring a bill ending capital gains deduction, but it failed in the House 26-56.

Teachers filled the upper level of the chamber and after the vote failed a “Do your job” chant began.

With the teacher walkout showing no signs of slowing down, the Capitol said it will make special arrangements Wednesday – the first day filing for office beings - so people do so can get into the building.

Priest said it's imperative that our future legislators are champions for education.