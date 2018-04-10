Woman Arrested In Claremore Bomb Threat Charged With Terrorism H - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Arrested In Claremore Bomb Threat Charged With Terrorism Hoax

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The woman arrested for allegedly making bomb threats against Claremore schools is now facing charges.

Stephanie Montgomery was officially charged with terrorism hoax and unlawful use of communication facility.

Police said, in March, Montgomery blocked her number, called the high school and made a bomb threat at several schools in the district.

The call prompted evacuations at all Claremore Public Schools and law enforcement spent the rest of Tuesday searching every school in the district.

Police were able to track down Montgomery and they said she confessed during questioning to making the threats.

Police said Montgomery has lived in Claremore at least 3 years. They said she does have kids but they never went to Claremore Public Schools and Montgomery never worked for the district. 

Montgomery was also charged with three counts of prisoner placing body fluid on government employee after they said she threw urine on three Rogers County Jail employees.

