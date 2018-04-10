Jenks Police Ask Public For Help With 'Ice House' Burglary

Jenks Police are looking for help identifying persons of interest in a recent crime. A suspect can be seen cutting hinges off a door of a self-serve "Ice House" and taking money from the business.

Police said they believe a second person was serving as lookout while parked in a minivan nearby. Surveillance photos show the man who broke in and the minivan.

"It is believed these individuals are committing this similar crime around Tulsa," JPD said in a Facebook post. If you have any information about the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS reference Jenks Police case #2018-0367.