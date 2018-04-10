Jenks Football Coach Allan Trimble To Announce Retirement

On Thursday, April 12, Allan Trimble, Head Football Coach of the Jenks Trojans, will formally announce his retirement.

The district said more details will be released Wednesday.

In 2016, Trimble was diagnosed with ALS – a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

It was originally reported that Trimble was going to retire in June 2016 before having a change of heart a few days later.

Trimble spent 22 years at Jenks, going 242-41 with 13 state titles.

