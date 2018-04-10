Jenks Football Coach Allan Trimble To Announce Retirement

On Thursday, April 12, Allan Trimble, Head Football Coach of the Jenks Trojans, will formally announce his retirement.More >>
On Thursday, April 12, Allan Trimble, Head Football Coach of the Jenks Trojans, will formally announce his retirement.More >>
Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook got his 25th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a playoff spot with a 115-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.More >>
Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook got his 25th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a playoff spot with a 115-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.More >>