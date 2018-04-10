Jenks Football Coach Allan Trimble To Announce Retirement - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks Football Coach Allan Trimble To Announce Retirement

Posted: Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma -

On Thursday, April 12, Allan Trimble, Head Football Coach of the Jenks Trojans, will formally announce his retirement.

The district said more details will be released Wednesday.

In 2016, Trimble was diagnosed with ALS – a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

7/7/2016 Related Story: Jenks Head Football Coach Allan Trimble Diagnosed With ALS

It was originally reported that Trimble was going to retire in June 2016 before having a change of heart a few days later.

6/7/2016 Related Story: Jenks Coach Allan Trimble Won't Retire After All

Trimble spent 22 years at Jenks, going 242-41 with 13 state titles.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.