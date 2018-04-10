Teachers, Students Form Circle Around The Capitol

On Tuesday afternoon, teachers and students locked arms and formed a circle all the way around the Capitol.

Thousands of teachers from districts across the state joined in, supporting each other and standing together in unity.

Union Public Schools 8th grade teacher Jason Schrepel brought his whole family to the Capitol on Monday and was back again Tuesday.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

Schrepel says, “even though the walkout might be coming to an end, just a sign of solidarity that this isn’t over, even if we need to go back to the classroom and get back to our students and finish the job that we’re supposed to do.”

Schrepel says that part of the goal of the walkout was to put the lack of education funding in the spotlight. He feels that’s been accomplished, but there’s still more to be done.