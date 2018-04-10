Tulsa Health Department Working To Protect The Community From Mosquitoes

The Tulsa Health Department is getting a jump start on protecting people from mosquito-borne illnesses this summer.

They held a mosquito control program today. Experts talked about different spraying techniques and answered people’s questions.

One of the primary things that helps keep mosquitoes away is getting rid of standing water.

“You reduce the amount of water that you have out there and that decreases the number of mosquitoes that you have,” said program coordinator Scott Meador.

The Tulsa Health Department has 30 surveillance stations across Tulsa to test mosquitoes for West Nile. They check them once a week.