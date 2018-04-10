Sand Springs Soldier Asks Thief To Return Truck Full Of Sentimental Value

A Sand Springs family is left with a hole in their hearts after their truck, filled with sentimental value, was stolen.

Now, Soldier Jeremy Johnson hopes there’s a thief with a heart who will return the stolen truck.

Johnson: "This is the driver's side door handle they ripped off."

Lori: "Think they used a screwdriver?"

Jeremy: "Crowbar."

Johnson's cousin bought the ‘97 Chevy when it was brand-new, and when Johnson got out of the service, it became his.

Johnson did three deployments in the Army, and, during those years, his son Tyler was a young boy who missed out on a lot of time with his dad. So, when Johnson got home, he and Tyler began working on the truck together, re-forming that father-son bond and creating lifelong memories.

"I just want to know, whoever is watching, if you don't want to give it back for me, give it back for my son," he said.

They've put a lot of love and money into the truck - it's been lowered, has 15X10 Corvette Rallys, white bumpers, a white grill, a hood scoop, a tunnel cover on the bed and a floor shifter, and, they just put on a new exhaust.

It was parked in front of their home when they heard it start up and peel out Easter night. They haven't seen it since.

"My heart stopped," Johnson said.

Tyler is now 18 and was hoping to take his senior pictures with the truck that means so much to him and his father.

The family just wants it back, so, they said if you have it, drop it off someplace, no questions asked.

If you see it driving around, call Sand Springs police at 918-245-8777.