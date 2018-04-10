Sand Springs Soldier Asks Thief To Return Truck Full Of Sentimen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sand Springs Soldier Asks Thief To Return Truck Full Of Sentimental Value

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A Sand Springs family is left with a hole in their hearts after their truck, filled with sentimental value, was stolen.

Now, Soldier Jeremy Johnson hopes there’s a thief with a heart who will return the stolen truck.

Johnson: "This is the driver's side door handle they ripped off."
Lori: "Think they used a screwdriver?"
Jeremy: "Crowbar."

Johnson's cousin bought the ‘97 Chevy when it was brand-new, and when Johnson got out of the service, it became his.

Johnson did three deployments in the Army, and, during those years, his son Tyler was a young boy who missed out on a lot of time with his dad. So, when Johnson got home, he and Tyler began working on the truck together, re-forming that father-son bond and creating lifelong memories.

"I just want to know, whoever is watching, if you don't want to give it back for me, give it back for my son," he said.

They've put a lot of love and money into the truck - it's been lowered, has 15X10 Corvette Rallys, white bumpers, a white grill, a hood scoop, a tunnel cover on the bed and a floor shifter, and, they just put on a new exhaust.

It was parked in front of their home when they heard it start up and peel out Easter night. They haven't seen it since.

"My heart stopped," Johnson said.

Tyler is now 18 and was hoping to take his senior pictures with the truck that means so much to him and his father.

The family just wants it back, so, they said if you have it, drop it off someplace, no questions asked.

If you see it driving around, call Sand Springs police at 918-245-8777.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.