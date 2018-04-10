Mike Gundy Goes To Capitol To Support Teachers

A familiar face in Oklahoma athletics is proving to be a fan favorite with educators at the Capitol on Tuesday.

OSU head football coach Mike Gundy was seen taking a lot of selfies with teachers and families.

Gundy says it’s not easy for these teachers to walk away from their classrooms for a week and a half and he believes everyone can come together to come up with answers.

“My wife was an educator herself, 5th grade school teacher,” said Gundy. “Teaching and coaching is all the same…I believe in the state of Oklahoma and I believe in our teachers.”

This is not the first time the OSU coach has voiced support for teachers and education. On Friday, he encouraged people to donate supplies to help Stillwater teachers who wanted to come rally at the Capitol this week.