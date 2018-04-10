Bartlesville Returns To Class Thursday, Other Districts Worry About Impacts On Walkout

Some school districts are calling for an end to the teacher walkout.

Since the walkout started in Bartlesville, all eyes have been on the district.

On Tuesday, Bartlesville schools confirmed that there will be no school on Wednesday, but classes will resume Thursday.

The question now, with Bartlesville ending its walkout, is will other districts follow?

Even Bartlesville teachers say the fight is not over.

“We’re not going to be complacent anymore about not knowing what’s happening at the capitol,” said choir teacher Tamara Walker.

School counselor Rhonda Willcox says, “we’re not going to stop.”

The district’s decision to return to class came with mixed feelings.

“I was a little surprised,” said Walker. “But I’m excited to see our kids. That’s one of the things that teachers do and this has been very emotional for all of us. We miss our kids, but they know we’re there because we love them.”

“I know there are mixed emotions with people right now about the decision for Bartlesville to return on Thursday,” stated Willcox. “As professional educators, we are looking forward to the opportunity to be with our students in the classroom.”

As teachers and students head back to school, administrators explain that the fight will continue for education funding for Bartlesville and for all districts across the state.

“I think it’s a good time for us to come back, but not give up,” said Granger Meador, who works in communications for Bartlesville schools. “That’s the hard part, just being able to think, ‘oh, you’re just giving up,’ but the answer is no, you can’t ever give up in this battle.”

“We’re not republicans or democrats or liberals. We are just a group who loves kids and we want what’s best for them always and we will always fight for that,” declared Walker.

Even though classes will be resuming, teachers from Bartlesville will continue to go to the Capitol each day as the walkout continues.