OEA Responds To Gov. Fallin's Signing Hotel/Motel Tax Repeal

OEA president Alicia Priest has released a statement on Governor Fallin’s signing of the hotel/motel tax repeal.

The statement reads:

“Governor Fallin has spent years doing far too little for public education, so it’s no surprise that she took measures to further neglect students today. The governor and lawmakers keep closing the door on revenue options when Oklahomans are asking for a better path forward. Filing for office starts Wednesday. Public education should be the issue this November. We need candidates who are worthy of our children.”