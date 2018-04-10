"Literacy In The Park" Event To Raise Money For School Support Staff

Kids who have been out of school for more than a week got to enjoy some story time today.

Teachers from Union’s Moore Elementary helped raise money for support staff during Literacy in the Park at Lancaster Place Park.

The family event featured a bake sale and readings by the school’s librarian, Katie Steele.

“We miss our kids so much,” said Steele. “We want to encourage them to keep reading every day, keep learning.”

They will also be holding a garage sale this Saturday at Moore Elementary.

All proceeds from that sale will go to help support staff affected by the walkout.