Rogers County Home Destroyed By Fire

Several rural fire departments worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a house fire in the Allen's Point area of Oologah Lake.

The Northwest Rogers County and Alluwe Fire Departments were called just after 5 p.m. to the fire near Winganon Road.

Officials say the two-story home was a total loss. Firefighters also worked to contain the fire which had spread to surround trees and vegetation.

They say one firefighters suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze.

Allen's Point is located on the west side of the lake near Winganon bridge.