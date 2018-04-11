Several Green County School Districts Set To Resume Classes

Two Green Country school districts have already decided classes have been out long enough and they're going to re-open on Thursday.

Both Sand Springs and Bartlesville school districts are getting mixed reaction over their decisions to return to class Thursday.

Sand Springs superintendent Sherry Durkee told News On 6, that teachers and administrators met and decided to return to school.

She says 15 minutes will be added to each day starting Monday to make up for lost time but the school year will still end May 25th.

Also on Tuesday, Bartlesville Public Schools announced its plans to return saying it will still send a group of teachers and community members to the capitol to lobby for more funding.

In both communities, some people say they're disappointed in the districts' decisions and feel like they're backing down while others say it's time for students to get back to school and it's costing taxpayers' money.