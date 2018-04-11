Several Green County School Districts Set To Resume Classes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Several Green County School Districts Set To Resume Classes

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Two Green Country school districts have already decided classes have been out long enough and they're going to re-open on Thursday.

Both Sand Springs and Bartlesville school districts are getting mixed reaction over their decisions to return to class Thursday.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

Sand Springs superintendent Sherry Durkee told News On 6, that teachers and administrators met and decided to return to school.

She says 15 minutes will be added to each day starting Monday to make up for lost time but the school year will still end May 25th.

Also on Tuesday, Bartlesville Public Schools announced its plans to return saying it will still send a group of teachers and community members to the capitol to lobby for more funding.

In both communities, some people say they're disappointed in the districts' decisions and feel like they're backing down while others say it's time for students to get back to school and it's costing taxpayers' money.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
