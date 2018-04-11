State's Filing Period For The November Elections Opens Today

The three-day filing period begins Wednesday for state residents who want to run for state office in the November election.

Following a statewide teacher walkout, many educators are being urged to run.

Some groups, such as the Oklahoma Education Association and even some lawmakers, are calling on more people, including teachers to run for office. The OEA says this is the perfect chance for teachers to become legislators and help enact change from the inside.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says it's expecting large crowds as candidates come to their offices at the state Capitol to file for office.

In recent years, Oklahoma elections have been notoriously non-competitive. Fifty-two legislators have run unopposed at some point during their term. Twenty-eight of lawmakers in office now, didn't have a challenger in their last election and eight have never had an opponent while in office.

Right now, in the House of Representatives three-quarters still do not have an announced challenger.

The state Election Board says candidates have until Friday to file the necessary paperwork.

You can keep track of who is filing during the three day filing period by visiting the election board's website.