State's Filing Period For The November Elections Opens Today - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State's Filing Period For The November Elections Opens Today

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The three-day filing period begins Wednesday for state residents who want to run for state office in the November election.  

Following a statewide teacher walkout, many educators are being urged to run.

Some groups, such as the Oklahoma Education Association and even some lawmakers, are calling on more people, including teachers to run for office.  The OEA says this is the perfect chance for teachers to become legislators and help enact change from the inside.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says it's expecting large crowds as candidates come to their offices at the state Capitol to file for office.

In recent years, Oklahoma elections have been notoriously non-competitive.  Fifty-two legislators have run unopposed at some point during their term.  Twenty-eight of lawmakers in office now, didn't have a challenger in their last election and eight have never had an opponent while in office.

Right now, in the House of Representatives three-quarters still do not have an announced challenger.

The state Election Board says candidates have until Friday to file the necessary paperwork.

You can keep track of who is filing during the three day filing period by visiting the election board's website.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump Warns Russia, Syria To 'Get Ready'

    Trump Warns Russia, Syria To 'Get Ready'

    CBS NewsCBS News

    President Trump has issued another stern warning to Russia for its alleged role in a suspected chemical attack in Syria over the weekend. As the administration prepares a counter response to the latest attack, which appeared to target civilians and young children, Mr. Trump warned in a tweet Wednesday morning that some sort of missile strike was forthcoming.

    More >>

    President Trump has issued another stern warning to Russia for its alleged role in a suspected chemical attack in Syria over the weekend. As the administration prepares a counter response to the latest attack, which appeared to target civilians and young children, Mr. Trump warned in a tweet Wednesday morning that some sort of missile strike was forthcoming.

    More >>

  • Four Arrested In Record Setting Osage County Meth Bust

    Four Arrested In Record Setting Osage County Meth Bust

    Osage County jail photos of Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor [Cleveland American]Osage County jail photos of Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor [Cleveland American]
    Osage County jail photos of Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor [Cleveland American]Osage County jail photos of Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor [Cleveland American]

    Four men are in jail following a multi-agency drug bust in Osage County this week. 

    More >>

    Four men are in jail following a multi-agency drug bust in Osage County this week. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.