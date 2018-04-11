Sand Springs To Break Ground On New Public Safety Center - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs To Break Ground On New Public Safety Center

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The City of Sand Springs will take its first step Wednesday in the building of a new public safety center.

City leaders will break ground on the future home of the new police department and fire station at 10:30 a.m.  The location is the on the old steel plant site.

Officials have spent several years working to make a public safety center possible, because the police and fire department have outgrown their current facilities. 

Ultimately, voters approved extending an existing sales tax to pay for the $10.7 million facility.

10/14/2015 Related Story: Voters Approve Plan To Improve Sand Springs Police, Fire Buildings

The 40,000 square foot building will not only house police and fire, but also the 911 call center, emergency operations, the city jail and municipal court. 

Some of the other fire stations Sand Springs will also get upgrades.

The police chief says the public safety center should be open this time next year.

