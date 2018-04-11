Good Samaritans Help Protect Tulsa Child From Traffic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Good Samaritans Help Protect Tulsa Child From Traffic

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said passersby helped protect a child who was seen walking in a busy road early Wednesday morning. Officers got a call about a young boy walking east on Apache Street near the Kum & Go at 2502 North Harvard Avenue around 5:30 a.m. April 10.

The 911 caller saw the boy and began to follow him in his car, police said, and another driver in a truck also paced the child to make sure he was safe from traffic. 

Just a few minutes later, a woman called police to report her autistic child missing. The woman said she'd gotten up to find the front door open and her child gone.

TPD officers picked the boy up and drove him back home, uninjured.

