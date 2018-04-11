Bill Designed To Protect Sex Crime Victims Passes Senate, Heads To House

The three-day filing period began Wednesday for state residents who want to run for state office in the November election. Many teachers are waiting in line to file.More >>
Several Oklahoma public school districts are resuming classes after more than a week of a teacher walkout.More >>
After months of speculation about his political future, House Speaker Paul Ryan's office announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2018.More >>
News On 6 has gotten reaction from some of the state's gubernatorial candidates about the walkout.More >>
Oklahoma State Senator Anastasia Pittman will reportedly announce her candidacy for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor.More >>
The F.B.I. raided Trump attorney Michael Cohen's office and seized material material related to, among other things, his payments to porn actress Stephanie Clifford, CBS News' Pat Milton confirms.More >>
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and more than a dozen other attorneys general are suing the Environmental Protection Agency and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, accusing them of ignoring the administration's duty to control methane emissions.More >>
U.S. Senator James Lankford is holding what he is calling a "Community Conversation" in Tulsa Tuesday evening.More >>
There was a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol on Monday, just days after hundreds of thousands nationwide rallied against gun violence. Members of the Second Amendment Association or OK2A, gathered as part of their annual Second Amendment rights rally.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the U.S. and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow.More >>
President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "would like to" testify before the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
