Bill Designed To Protect Sex Crime Victims Passes Senate, Heads - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bill Designed To Protect Sex Crime Victims Passes Senate, Heads To House

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The state Senate has approved a bill designed to protect sex crime victims.

The "Justice for Danyelle Act of 2018" passed with a 44-0 vote and it now returns to the House.

It's designed to prevent sex offenders from living next to their victims, which is what happened to Danyelle Dyer from Bristow.

She told News On 6 that her step-uncle, Harold English, had moved in 100 yards away from her. He's the same man the Dyers said molested Danyelle years ago.

6/19/2017 Related Story: Sexual Assault Victim's Assailant Moves In Next Door

They've been fighting to get the current law amended, and this bill would make it illegal for convicted sex offenders to live within 2,000 feet or loiter within 1,000 feet of their victims.

The current law has distance requirements for schools, parks, playgrounds and child care centers, but not homes of victims.

A version has already passed the House, but since the bill was amended it now returns to the House.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.