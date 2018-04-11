Broken Arrow Schools: 45 Minutes Added To Each Day 'If' Classes Resume Monday

The superintendent of Broken Arrow schools informed parents that if the school walkout ends and classes resume on Monday, the district will add time to each day to make up for class time missed.

In a letter to parents dated April 9, 2018, Dr. Janet Dunlop said the district will add 45 minutes to each day, 15 minutes in the morning and 30 in the afternoon. She said bus routes and after-school activities will be adjusted, too.

Dr. Dunlop said for each additional day the shutdown lasts past April 16, the district will move the last day of school back a day.

Dr. Dunlop said the district is discussing the walkout every day with teacher leadership groups and is deciding on a daily basis whether to remain closed.

Here is the letter sent to parents:

Good afternoon,

As most districts head into the second week of the teacher walkout, I remain hopeful the Oklahoma Legislature and the Oklahoma Education Association will arrive at a resolution to properly fund our schools. Every day, district leaders are having discussions with teacher leadership groups and are closely monitoring the legislative situation at the Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Because the situation can change rapidly, we will continue to determine if school will remain closed on a day-to-day basis.

Looking ahead, I want to make you aware of how we will have to adjust the instructional calendar if we are out for the entire week.

Should classes start back Monday, April 16, each day will be extended 45 minutes by adding 15 minutes before school and 30 minutes after. Late start Wednesdays will be eliminated, meaning all school days will start at the same time. Bus routes and after-school activities will be adjusted to match the updated school times. If we return April 16, the last day of school will be Tuesday, May 29.

Each additional day school remains suspended beyond April 16 will move the last day of school back by a day.

I know state testing has been a concern for many, however, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has graciously extended the testing window to give students the opportunity to show their best work and not be rushed to complete testing. The adjustment of federally-mandated assessments means the testing window for general assessments in grades 3-8 and science assessments for juniors is now extended by one week. To say we are thankful is an understatement, as this extension is essential to better support our students and ensure an appropriate transition back into the classroom.

For information from the OSDE on how this affects specific tests, click here: http://bit.ly/OKRevisedTesting

Parents of juniors, please note that SAT testing will continue as scheduled tomorrow, April 10. Buses will run for juniors who regularly ride a school bus. The only juniors who will not take the SAT tomorrow are those with testing accommodations. Those students have been notified by Broken Arrow High School administrators or staff.

Junior students who normally attend Tulsa Tech or concurrent classes at Tulsa Community College will be excused from those programs tomorrow so they may take the SAT as scheduled.

More information about the SAT can be found at http://bit.ly/SATApril10

While this has been a time of uncertainty for school districts across the state, I continue to be so incredibly proud of our teachers and our community for stepping up in big ways.

Please know that I realize the time away from the classroom has created a hardship for our parents and students, but your support has been incredible and should be noted.

I’m optimistic we can get through this time together, and as a result, will enhance the learning experience for our students for years to come.

Respectfully,

Janet C. Dunlop, Ph.D.

Superintendent

Broken Arrow Public Schools