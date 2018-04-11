Collinsville Man Charged With Planning Act Of Terrorism, Other Felonies

Charges have been filed against a Collinsville man police say admitted to having a hit list of Tulsa County employees. Jeffrey Leinen was arrested April 6 after his wife said he stuck a loaded firearm in her face and threatened to kill her.

Police say that's when Leinen, a former Tulsa County employee, told them he had a list of county workers he intended to kill.

He has been charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, planning an act of terrorism, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.