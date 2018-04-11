Candidate Filing Period Underway In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Candidate Filing Period Underway In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Candidate filing began Wednesday at the Oklahoma State Capitol and ends Friday. The three-day filing period is for people who want to run for office in the November election.

In recent years, Oklahoma elections have been notoriously non-competitive. 

According to the non-partisan group Let’s Fix This, between 2006 and 2018, 52 members of the state legislature have run unopposed at some point and seven have never had an opponent. Currently, 28 members are in office because they did not face a challenger this term. According to data from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, nearly three-quarters of the House remains without an opponent.

The state Election Board says candidates have until Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork.

Here's the list of candidates that have filed as of April 11, 2018. 

