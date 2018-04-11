'A New Leaf' Opens Tulsa Pop-Up Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'A New Leaf' Opens Tulsa Pop-Up Store

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A New Leaf in Broken Arrow just added a second location, just in time for spring planting.

The new pop-up store is right in the middle of Tulsa.

"This is very exciting, this is our first ever pop-up location," said Kevin Harper with A New Leaf. 

He said they've always wanted a location in Tulsa.

They worked with Spectrum of Hope to use the spot they’re in and like Harper said, they're excited to have it.

"We've got herbs, we've got vegetables, we got annuals, we got perennials, we've got hanging baskets, you name it, we've got it. Your house it just gonna look great," said Harper. 

Since 1979, A New Leaf has worked to provide its clients with life skills and job training through, what they call, horticultural therapy. Plants you buy from A New Leaf support the program.

"Every dollar you spend here goes right back into helping individuals with developmental disabilities and autism," said Harper. 

They're annual Garden Fest is Saturday. Lots of plants for sale and activities for the whole family both in Tulsa and in Broken Arrow. 

The pop-up location in Tulsa will be open through June and then it will be back again in the fall.

